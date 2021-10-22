Awang Tengah: Setting up Sarawak invest to facilitate information dissemination

KUCHING: The Sarawak Ministry for International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development plans to set up Sarawak Invest, to facilitate the dissemination of investment-related information in the state.

Its Minister, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan(pix), said that through Sarawak Invest, potential investors can find out the conditions as well as incentives for investment that can be obtained, in line with the state government’s efforts to provide a good investment climate by utilising the latest technology.

“We will continue to improve infrastructure and other facilities, especially in terms of communications, because this is important as we want to move towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), and also to achieve the goal of our involvement in the digital economy,” he said in a special interview with Bernama in his office recently.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, said that efforts to improve skills among young Sarawakians to become a skilled workforce would be continued, in line with the needs of industry.

“We will also continue to work to help our SMEs so that they can grow, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, as they need help to restart and redevelop their businesses.

Awang Tengah said that integrity would continue to be emphasised as it was a factor that attracted investors to invest in Malaysia, especially in Sarawak.

“We have a very clear legal framework to protect the interests of investors in terms of legislation,” he said.

He said that Sarawak’s aspiration to become a developed and high-income state by 2030 required a strong government and stable politics to enable development to remain unaffected, and the well-being of the people to continue to be protected.

“Let’s nurture our cooperation and unity to continue political stability. This government will continue to strive to safeguard the interests of the community while developing this state,” he said.-Bernama