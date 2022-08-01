Award and recognise our humble menial workers too

I READ with great delight a report about the conferment of state awards to 12 general workers of the Penang Island City Council on the recent birthday of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Penang.

The daily work of these general workers has to do with the “three Ds” – dirty, difficult and dangerous – and they do them with distinction regardless of whether it rains or shines.

Their conferment speaks about their unwavering dedication and the many years spent on making the island state a clean and pleasant place.

Among the other tasks is to take care of the toilets and provide a clean environment.

The 12 workers have every reason to be proud of their

hard work and dedication to

the arduous, laborious and challenging job, which very few would want to do.

There may be limited occasions where other states have rewarded their workers

in this category with the conferment of state awards,

but more can be done for individuals working in all strata of society. They too rightly deserve to be appreciated.

But alas, many are overlooked and retire into

their sunset years without any form of recognition for their years of faithful service to the state or country.

The conferment of the awards by the Penang state government and the Yang di-Pertua Negeri is commendable, exemplary and exceptional.

I hope this sends a strong message to other states to emulate this noble decision, that ordinary citizens who do the humblest of jobs should not be forgotten but valued when the time comes.

To the 12 workers, congratulations and kudos on your awards, and thank you for your unwavering spirit and commitment all these years.

We salute you.

Dr Tan Eng Bee

Kajang