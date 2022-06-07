Award-winning journalist captures soul of Kabul

PETALING JAYA: From the conflict in Palestine to the civil war in Mogadishu in Somalia, Syed Azwan Syed Ali has captured it all in writing.

But for him, it is the struggle and survival of the locals despite the hardships they face that inspires his stories.

In the 18 years that he has been typing away, he has seen the best and worst of humanity – conflict and peace, abomination and kindness.

For the ordinary man, his words have been a window into a world of picturesque landscapes and the buzz of city streets.

His first self-published book titled Nota dari Kabul (Notes from Kabul), a project that took him two months to complete, is filled with accounts of children as young as five begging on the streets.

“There were fathers who would pull a child’s hand along as they begged on the streets. Although I’ve seen it all before, it’s still disheartening,” he told theSun from his home in Selama, Perak.

Syed Azwan, 42, began his career in journalism when he was 24.

He recounted toying with the idea of being a doctor, but was inspired by his father’s story, which led him to take up journalism instead.

“My father was an orphan and grew up poor. He had wanted to pursue his studies in the United Kingdom, but that required some funding.

“Sadly, no one gave him the required support and he became a teacher instead.

“His story inspired me to pursue a path that would allow me to see those who needed help, and tell their story.

“I find that I’m able to create an impact through my stories. I believe that the pen is mightier than the sword, as people often say,” he said.

He admitted to being hooked on areas of conflict after testing his mettle when covering a humanitarian mission to Gaza, organised by Aman Malaysia.

Naturally, his interest in conflict zones made him take part in a six-man humanitarian mission organised by the Global Peace Mission and Muslim Volunteer Malaysia that successfully distributed 60 tonnes of food to almost 5,000 Afghan nationals in September last year.

He said non-governmental organisations were the first to enter Kabul after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regained power 20 years after its ouster by United States troops.

The move sparked international concern that the Taliban will impose harsh rules and neglect the provision of basic services.

“With the Afghan government having no cash to pay salaries or buy food, such instances had become the norm,” he said.

He recounted a labourer called Kandagha who told him that he was paid four Afghani (RM0.20) for every 50kg bag of flour that he carried to a warehouse in the district of Paghman.

Part of the profits from the sale of Syed Azwan’s book will be channelled to an aid fund for Afghan welfare.