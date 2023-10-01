Axelsen forced to dig deep into his reserves to tame Gemke

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champion Viktor Axelsen (pix) lived up to his top billing by progressing into the second round of the Malaysia Open Badminton Championships but had to dig deep into his reserves to edge his Danish compatriot Rasmus Gemke.

However, it wasn’t without resistance from the world number 21 Gemke, who stunned the reigning Olympics and World champion 21-17 in the first set at the Axiata Arena, here.

The 25-year-old continued with his fast and attacking game-play at the beginning of the second set, but Axelsen bounced back and showed his prowess to tame Gemke 21-14 to force the match into a decider.

Axelsen, 29, then took full control of the match to confirm a 21-12 victory after battling for over an hour.

The world number one is next scheduled to face local veteran Liew Daren in the second round on Thursday.

“The first match is always tough, especially in the Axiata Arena where there is a strong drift. A lot of things to take into consideration, however, I am happy to have managed a win,” Axelsen told reporters after the match.

Axelsen is also confident that, his performance will remain intact, even if he receives a walkover in the second round.

“I wish Daren all the best, he is a great guy. I hope he can play, however, it is out of my control. I will continue with my training and preparations tomorrow, might have some time for a walk,” he added.

Daren, 36, had said after his first-round win against France's Toma Junior Popov, that he might withdraw from the tournament due to his right calf injury suffered last month.

He is scheduled to meet Axelsen in the second round on Thursday.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan, was also forced to work hard from a set down to eliminate China’s rising star Shi Yu Qi 21-23, 24-22, 21-18 in the opening round.

In the men’s doubles, world number 12 Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin of Taiwan emerged as giant killers of the tournament as the duo sent home Japan's world number one Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi with a straight sets victory (21-13, 21-15) to book a date with Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea next.

Following them into the last 16 are Indonesian veterans Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, who beat Chinese pair He Ji Ting-Zhou Hao Dong 19-21, 21-8, 21-13, to face compatriots Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Rambitan.-Bernama