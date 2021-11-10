Ayer Keroh PN candidate has plans to address flood problems in Melaka

MELAKA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Ayer Keroh state seat, Datuk Seri Micheal Gan Peng Lam said he would work to overcome the flood problem in the constituency if given the mandate by the people in the Melaka state election.

He said he had long-term plans to address the flood problem in the area.

“All I can say is, we will do our best to solve the flood problems. It requires long-term plan and we have the plan,“ he said in a campaign via Facebook today.

The contest for the Ayer Keroh state seat will be a three-cornered fight involving Gan, incumbent Kerk Chee Yee, representing Pakatan Harapan, and Yong Fun Juan of Barisan Nasional.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election, with early voting on Nov 16. Nomination was held last Nov 8.

The election was called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the Chief Minister.

Melaka has 28 state seats with a total of 495,195 registered voters.-Bernama