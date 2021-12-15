$!Ayuh Selangor 1.0: 5k free slots reserved for Selangorians

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor state government will organize a virtual run called “Ayuh Selangor 1.0”.

Organised jointly by the Selangor State Government, Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and MOVE-ON, the run aims to set as an indicator to encourage all sectors to create a healthy working and business environment to ensure a sustainable economic model for Selangor.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the virtual run can show the vibrant spirit of our country.

“In the past, physical marathons were held in groups of hundreds or even thousands of people, outdoors at the same time, but this time our marathon is a virtual run, where you can complete the required kilometers of running at any time, anywhere, and within a specified period,“ he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said that through the message and spirit of “Ayuh Selangor 1.0”, the Rakyat can overcome the upcoming challenges and difficulties without fear.

“Covid-19 teaches us not to give in to adversity, but to be optimistic and positive in making wise decisions, and to reflect on what is happening around us and to care for our friends and families,“ he added.

A total of 5,000 free slots have been reserved for Selangor citizens who register for the event. The event is open for registration until December 31.

In addition to being promoted by the Selangor State Government, Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and sponsored by kirimman, MOVE-ON, one of the organisers of the “Ayuh Selangor 1.0” is the first Malaysian-based virtual apps event organiser for runners and cyclists.

For more information of the “Ayuh Selangor 1.0”, visit the official media of the Selangor government and the personal Facebook page of Selangor Menteri Besar Dattuk Seri Amirudin Shari, as well as the website of the MOVE-ON at www.mov3on.com or download MOVE-ON app at www.onelink.to/7yt99j.