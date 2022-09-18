Ayzek Hakimi’s hard work pays off with gold medal

KUALA LUMPUR: Petanque player Ayzek Hakimi Safingan’s (pix) hard work has finally paid off as he won the gold medal in the petanque men’s shooting event at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) today.

“I am very happy and thankful to achieve what I wanted. Alhamdulillah I managed to redeem my loss in the last Sukma. Although I lost individually then, the men’s team’s victory at the Perak Sukma inspired me to win here today.

“I really worked so hard, especially during the movement control order period, for this gold,” he told Bernama.

The 19-year-old national athlete has had a bittersweet experience during his debut in the 2018 edition, where he suffered an early exit in the same event, but had managed to spring back by winning the gold later as part of the men’s team.

Meanwhile the silver went to Khairul Amirul Zamrul Hisham of Melaka and Muhammad Syahmi Mohamad Nadzri from the Federal Territories took the bronze.

Ayzek Hakimi, who started dabbling in the sport since five years ago, will compete in the doubles, triples and the men’s team events.

In the women’s shooting event that took place today, Nur Asyikin Roslan from Negeri Sembilan won the gold, with Nur Durratul Iffah Yazit from Sarawak taking silver and Rabiatul Adawiyah Mohd Roslan, the bronze.