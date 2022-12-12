Azalina awaiting AGC report on status of four Sabah Bersatu MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) is waiting for an official report from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on the status of four Sabah Bersatu MPs who were elected on a Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) ticket.

She said that under Article 49A of the Federal Constitution on anti-party hopping, the Dewan Rakyat Speaker would have 21 days to decide after receiving an official notification.

“But the amendments in the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No.3) 2022 (Act A1663) place several conditions for making a determination.

“So it is beyond my jurisdiction to comment. But I am waiting for a report and legal opinion from the Attorney-General,” she told reporters after closing the Human Rights Day 2022 forum here today.

Questions have been raised on the status of the four MPs after GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced on Saturday that Sabah Bersatu leaders had unanimously decided to leave the party but would remain under GRS.

The four MPs are Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar), Datuk Jonathan Yasin (Ranau).-Bernama