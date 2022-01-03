Azeez’s family sends representation letter over forfeiture suit

PETALING JAYA: Today’s court hearing of the government’s civil suit to forfeit nearly RM16 million from the family of Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was vacated, Malaysiakini reports.

This followed on the heels of the family’s legal team having sent a letter of representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) over the civil forfeiture action against them.

Under the law, a letter of representation is a mode whereby a party seeks for alternate ways to resolve a matter, such as a proposal for withdrawal of a civil action among others.

Initially, Justice Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin fixed Monday as the hearing date for the forfeiture proceedings.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court this morning allowed the postponement application from the family’s legal team, following being informed about the letter of representation.

Abdul Azeez is currently on trial for three counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah and 10 counts of money laundering involving a total of RM13.9 million which he allegedly received from Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd.

However, the trial has been postponed pending his appeal in the Court of Appeal to have the case against him struck out after the High Court in March last year dismissed the Baling MP’s striking out application.