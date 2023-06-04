Azerbaijan attaches great importance to friendly relations with Malaysia: President Aliyev

KUALA LUMPUR: Azerbaijan attached great importance to the friendly relations with Malaysia, said its President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries on Wednesday.

In his congratulatory letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, he said Azerbaijan is glad to see “the development dynamics of the interstate relations with Malaysia in the thirty years and the expansion of both countries’ collaboration of mutual interest.”

President Aliyev emphasised the beneficial cooperation of both countries within international institutions, particularly in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

“Today, there are good opportunities for further development of ties between our countries.

“I believe that we will continue to deepen our friendly relations and our bilateral and multilateral collaboration by our joint efforts using current possibilities,“ he said in the letter, made available to Bernama by the Azerbaijan embassy in Malaysia.

Both countries established diplomatic relations on April 5, 1993. Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Kuala Lumpur in June 2007, while Malaysia’s embassy in Baku was opened on April 1, 2014. -Bernama