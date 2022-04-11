Azfar's WMU award proves M'sia can produce world standard individuals, says King

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian diplomat Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar’s achievement in receiving the ‘Outstanding Alumnus Award’ by the World Maritime University (WMU) of Sweden proves that Malaysia is capable of producing quality individuals of calibre and of international standards.

In a post today on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said Azfar’s success was also a global recognition of Malaysia.

In congratulating Azfar, Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also expressed their joy and pride on the recognition awarded to the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore.

“The award is also a recognition of his services to the Malaysian government and efforts to forge international cooperation in maritime-related issues through constructive dialogue.

“Their Majesties wish Azfar well and pray that he continues to be blessed with outstanding achievements,” the Facebook post read.

Azfar is the first Malaysian to receive the ‘Outstanding Alumnus Award’ in recognition of his distinctive contributions to the maritime sector both nationally and internationally.

He was honoured with the award at WMU’s Graduation Ceremony 2022 held in Malmo, Sweden on Oct 31.

Azfar obtained his Master of Science in Maritime Affairs from the WMU, Sweden in 2001 and his Ph.D. in Maritime Law from the University of Wales Swansea, United Kingdom in 2011.

Azfar served as the Ambassador of Malaysia to France from 2018 to 2021 prior to his appointment as High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore.-Bernama