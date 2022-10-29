Azizulhasni set to return in Mallorca next month

KUALA LUMPUR: After a six-month hiatus following a heart surgery, national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (pix) is set to blaze the track by competing in the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Track Champions League from Nov 12- Dec 3.

Azizulhasni through his official Twitter account said, he was invited by UCI to join the Sprint League tournament which will kick off in Mallorca, Spain (Nov 12) followed by Berlin, Germany (Nov 19), Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France (Nov 26) as well as two back-to-back races in London, United Kingdom on Dec 2 and 3.

“I can’t wait to put on the skinsuit again and perform in front of you guys,” he tweeted.

Among 18 riders that will compete in the race are reigning Olympic Games Champion Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist from Australia, Matthew Richardson and former world champion, Stefan Botticher from Germany.

This will be the ‘Pocket Rocketman’ first race since he last won silver for Malaysia in men’s keirin event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, last year.

The 34-year-old Dungun-born cyclist has just resumed training after undergoing rehabilitation for six months following an open heart surgery in April.-Bernama