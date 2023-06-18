Azizulhasni wins Asian keirin gold

NILAI: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang today repeated his double-gold achievement at the Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) 15 years ago when he won the men’s keirin gold after overcoming a strong challenge from three Japanese riders.

His success at the National Velodrome here gave him a personal record of his 12th gold at ACC, apart from ending his eight-year wait to be reinstalled as the Asian King of Keirin, an honour he last won in the 2015 edition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Mohd Azizulhasni, known as The Pocket Rocketman, grabbed his 11th ACC gold last Friday after triumphing in the sprint event for the seventh time, following his earlier victories in 2008, 2009, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

He also became a sensation when he won both the sprint and keirin golds as well as the team sprint silver in the 2008 edition in Nara, Japan.

Speaking with reporters after his win, Azizulhasni, who underwent open heart surgery in April last year, said that it had not been easy to repeat his ACC success due to increased competition from Asian cyclists.

“It wasn’t a good draw to be placed seventh in the final, yet I remained focus and continued to move forward when the race began as I knew I would face stiff competition from the Japanese.

“I remained in the front pack, and there wasn’t anyone who wanted to take the lead, so when I entered the last lap, I immediately accelerated till the finish line to ensure I was the first across.

“This might be the last ACC for me... and I hope to maintain my performance, increase it a little bit before the World Championships in another five weeks,” he said.

Another national cyclist, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, also deserved praise for his fighting spirit as he continued racing after an accident in the semifinals, bouncing back to win bronze in keirin.

The silver went to Shinji Nakano, the UCI Nations Cup champion in Cairo, Egypt, while defending champion Kohei Terasaki finished fourth. – Bernama