KANGAR: Menteri Besar Perlis Datuk Seri Azlan Man(pix) has expressed concern with the increase in daily Covid-19 cases in the state over the past five days, with the highest at 23 cases reported yesterday.

He said it was saddening that some people abuse the freedom of movement and opening of the economic sector under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan in the state, leading to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

“Some people do not take the issue of compliance with the standard operating procedures seriously and this has pushed us back into the red zone, even though we have entered Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan since last Aug 4,“ he said through his Facebook page today.

He said it would not be surprising if there’s an exponential increase in Covid-19 cases in the state if the people continue to ignore the stipulated SOPs.

He advised the people to not leave their home unless necessary and to continue to comply with the SOP even though the state was now in Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan.

Based on statistics from the Perlis Health Department, a total of 23 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, bringing the total to 910 cases in the state.-Bernama