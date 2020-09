PETALING JAYA: International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pix) tore into PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, calling him an “incorrigible liar and political psychopath” on Twitter.

Azmin was reacting to Anwar’s claim that he has to majority to form the federal government.

The two leaders have a strained relationship after their fallout led to the splitting of PKR into two factions.

Earlier former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said this is not the first time Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said he has the support of MPs to form a new government.

“We will have to wait to see if this is another episode of making claims that cannot be substantiated,” The Edge Singapore quoted Mahathir saying over Zoom at Nutanix’s Asean CIO Virtual Summit

Anwar had also made an announcement on having majority support of MPs in September 2008.