Azmin is Bersatu’s DPM nominee: Report

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu is said to have nominated International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali(pix) as the deputy prime minister candidate, Malaysiakini reports.

According to a party source, Azmin is the only candidate nominated by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to fill the vacancy as previously agreed.

However, the source pointed out that the federal government would find Azmin’s nomination difficult to accept.

On July 28, Perikatan Nasional voiced disappointment towards the prime minister, saying that he has failed to fulfil certain terms in the agreement between the coalition.