Azreen Nabila bags speed queen title at Aug 2022

UBON RATCHATHANI: National sprinter Azreen Nabila Alias(pix) bagged the title of ASEAN University Games (AUG) 2022 speed queen when she won the women’s 100-metre (m) final at the Sisaket City Stadium here today.

Azreen clocked 11:88 seconds (s) to pip compatriot Nor Sarah Adi, who took silver in 11:79s. Thailand’s On-Uma Chattha settled for bronze after clocking 12:41s.

Azreen explained that the victory today helped her to make amends for the loss to the Thai sprinter at the Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam in May.

“I did not expect to win today because I have not been feeling well since yesterday. I just wanted to do my best and do what my coach told me to do,” she said.

However, there was to be no sprint double joy for Malaysia when Jonathan Nyepa could only finish fourth in the men’s blue riband event.

Fortunately for the Malaysian athletics camp, Kamal Farhan A Rahman chipped in with another gold when he defeated two Thais to win the men’s shot put event with a throw of 16.47 metres (m).

Malaysia also managed to bag five more silver medals today through Nurul Hidayah Lukman (women’s hammer throw), Mohamad Amirul Arif Mohd Azri (men’s 1,500m), Teoh Kim Chyi (women’s 400m), Muhammad Firdaus Mohamad Zemi (men’s 400m) and R. Kirthana (women’s triple jump).

Meanwhile, Savinder Kaur Joginder Singh presented the national contingent with a bronze in the women’s 1,500m event. -Bernama