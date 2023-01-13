Babies born in 2022 to Armed Forces personnel receive RM1,000 in SSPN Prime savings account

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,000 babies born to Malaysian Armed Forces veterans’ in 2022 will receive a donation of RM1,000 each in the form of an SSPN Prime Savings account through a total fund of RM1 million.

The fund was donated by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) foundation, Yayasan Veteran ATM (YVATM) through the ATM Veterans Child Savings Incentive Programme, a new programme, thanks to the strategic collaboration of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) and YVATM which was signed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday.

PTPTN Chief Executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said YVATM also donated RM215,500 to 431 children of ATM veterans through the SPM Excellence Incentive Programme 2021.

“Each student will receive a donation in the form of an SSPN Prime Savings account amounting to RM500. Congratulations to YVATM for this savings initiative,“ he said in a speech at the MoU signing ceremony yesterday.

The MoU ceremony was signed by Ahmad Dasuki and YVATM Chief Executive Officer Major General Zambery Jefry Darus and witnessed by Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Datuk Seri Muez Abdul Aziz and Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar.

Ahmad Dasuki said to support this collaboration, PTPTN will provide a donation in the form of an SSPN Prime Savings account amounting to RM50,000 which is also under the new programme for ATM Members Children and Veterans Bursary Programme.

“This donation will be given to 500 children of ATM members and veterans who successfully continue their studies at Tun Abdul Razak University. It is hoped that this donation will help ease the burden of students while encouraging savings at a young age,“ he said.

He added that the collaboration between PTPTN and YVATM is very significant in maximising the functions and roles of both agencies so that they can be utilised for the benefit of the community, especially in saving for higher education.

“Therefore, the cooperation with YVATM is highly welcomed as the best platform to raise awareness about savings and appreciate the sacrifices and contributions of military veterans who have contributed a lot in maintaining national security,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Zambery Jefry who is also the Director-General of the ATM Veterans Affairs Department said the main objective of the donation worth RM1 million was to ensure that newborn children have educational savings to use after the age of 18.

“God willing, this programme will continue in the coming years,“ he said

He said PTPTN has also allocated a certain amount of funds to YVATM for the purpose of implementing other activities such as CSR aimed at the welfare of ATM veterans and families in need. -Bernama