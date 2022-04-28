Baby Adam: Police to record statement from Siti Bainun

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will record a statement from Rumah Bonda founder, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali(pix) to assist in the investigation into the death of a 10-month-old baby boy, Muhammad Adam Rizqi Abdul Azim or Baby Adam in 2020.

Wangsa Maju district police chief, Supt Ashari Abu Samah said recording of the statement from Siti Bainun had to be postponed as the woman was facing a trial at the Jalan Duta court.

“We should have recorded a statement from her days ago and we will call her soon.

“So far, we’ve recorded statements from a number of individuals in this case,” he told reporters at the launching of Op Selamat of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent at its Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department in Jalan Tun H.S.Lee by Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim.

Ashari said that an individual known as Cikgu Fadli would also be called to assist in the investigation on this case.

He said the man had claimed on social media that no post-mortem had been conducted on Baby Adam’s remains.

“The allegation is baseless and we are looking for the man. We want to know from where did he get the information with regard to the post-mortem.

“It has created concern among the public and impression that the police did not properly investigate Baby Adam’s death. That individual should have instead referred the matter to police and get the facts right,” he added.

The media earlier reported that Pejuanita Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Bibi Sunita S Khan had lodged a police report and called on the police to reopen the investigation into the death of Baby Adam.

She said the death of Baby Adam on May 3, 2020 could have involved abuse at the Rumah Bonda shelter in Taman Setapak here and had raised doubts over the report on the baby’s death which had initially been classified as sudden death and linked to the child’s history of sickness.-Bernama