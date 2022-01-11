Baby boy abandoned at Seri Kembangan bus stop

KUALA LUMPUR: A baby boy was found in a box at a bus stop in Jalan SB Indah 2, Taman Sungai Besi Indah, Seri Kembangan here today.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. A Anbalagan said the baby, wrapped in a piece of cloth, was found by a local man, and authorities received a report on the find at 9.25 am.

“The adorable baby, believed to be a newborn was found in a brown box at a bus stop in front of Pangsapuri Sungai Besi Indah, Seri Kembangan. The baby has been taken to the Serdang Hospital for further examination,“ he said in a statement today.

He said efforts to locate witnesses seen in CCTV footage in the nearby area are being actively carried out, and the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth with the intention of abandoning the baby.-Bernama