Baby boy drowns in floodwaters in Kelantan

PASIR MAS: A 15-month-old boy drowned after falling into floodwaters in Kampung Gual Tok Deh, Rantau Panjang here today.

Rantau Panjang fire station chief Shapawi Stapa said the boy was said to be playing with his elder sister at the porch of their house at about 1 pm when the incident happened.

He said the station was alerted to the incident but villagers had found the body by the time firemen reached the scene.

The body had been sent to Hospital Pasir Mas for further action, he said in a statement.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the boy, identified as Muhamad Putra Zahfran Mohamed Iswandiee, was the first fatality in the current floods in the state.

He said the boy’s uncle saw his body floating in the waters after realising that he had gone out of the house to play.

On the flood situation in Kelantan, Muhamad Zaki said police had activated operations in all districts and advised the people to be alert to rising water levels during the flood season.-Bernama