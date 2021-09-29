Baby sitter charged with attempted murder of seven-month-old boy

IPOH: A baby sitter was charged in the Sessions Court here today with attempting to murder a seven-month-old boy last week.

Nursahidah Amran, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Norita Mohd Ardani.

She was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code with committing the offence in a house at Taman Desa Pelancongan 2 here between 7 am and 2.45 pm last Sept 22.

She faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if found guilty.

Nursahidah also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act with exposing the child to physical or emotional injury at the same place and time.

She was alleged to have slammed the boy’s head on the floor because the child would not stop crying.

The woman could be fined a maximum of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty of the offence.

She was allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety and ordered to not intimidate witnesses.

The court set Nov 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Afiqa Liyana Razman and Afiqah Izzati Mazlan prosecuted, while lawyers Muhamad Syahrul Nizam Mohd Rabi and Mohamad Salihen Astor represented the accused. -Bernama