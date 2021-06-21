Babysitter charged with abusing 20-month-old girl

SEPANG: A babysitter was charged in the Sessions Court here today with abusing a 20-month-old girl at a childcare centre (taska) in a hospital in Serdang early this month.

However, Nur Fatin Nabila Azmi, 23, pleaded not guilty after the charge against her was read before Judge Noor Hisham Ahmad Jaafar.

She was charged with intentionally causing physical injury to the victim at a taska in Serdang Hospital’s staff residence in Jalan Puchong, Kajang at about 10.30 am, on June 8.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Aiza Ali Raman offered bail at RM15,000 with one surety with additional conditions that the accused must report to the nearest police station every month and not to harass the victim.

The court allowed the bail to be reduced to RM10,000 after taking into account that the accused has to take care of her ailing parents.

The court also set July 26 for mention. -Bernama