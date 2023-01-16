Babysitter charged with abusing five-year-old boy

KUALA TERENGGANU: A babysitter at a childcare centre was charged in the Sessions Court today with abusing a five-year-old boy in August last year.

Norafifi Muda, 35, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Nooriah Osman.

The accused allegedly mistreated the boy at the childcare centre in Bukit Besar here between 6 am and 10 pm causing him to suffer physical injuries.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term of up to 20 years or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hanis Nabihah Hizamul-Din prosecuted the case while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Shahir Mat Jusoh.

The court set bail at RM7,000 with one surety and fixed Feb 14 for mention. -Bernama