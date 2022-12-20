Babysitter jailed seven days, fined RM32,000 for abusing toddlers

KUALA LUMPUR: A nursery babysitter was sentenced to seven days’ jail and fined RM32,000 by two Sessions Courts here today after pleading guilty to abusing two toddlers last month.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin sentenced Siti Rosliza Mukhtar, 47, to seven days’ jail and a fine of RM20,000 for abusing a 14-month-old girl by covering her head with a plastic bag.

The woman was also sentenced to one day’s jail and a RM12,000 fine by Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi for abusing a 14-month-old boy by roughly pulling his hand and hair to make him sit.

The offences were committed at a nursery in Brickfields here at 3.19 pm and 5.36 pm respectively on Nov 16.

The charges were framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both.

However, both the jail sentences will run concurrently beginning today, and Siti Rosliza has been ordered to serve another 18 months’ jail if she fails to pay the fines.

According to the case facts, the girl urinated and soiled the babysitter’s clothing while she was changing the victim’s diapers.

The woman then hit the victim’s back twice and covered her head with the plastic bag for five to six seconds and held the girl’s head with both hands.

In the case of the boy, the mother found that her son had cuts and bruises on his ear, and an examination of the CCTV footage revealed that the accused had pushed and pulled the victim until he fell.-Bernama