‘Bad idea to scrap vocational driving licence theory test’

PETALING JAYA: Abolishing the theory test for vocational driving licences is not a good idea as it would make it impossible to assess drivers on their understanding of road safety and regulations, even if they have attended classes.

According to Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua, the impact of theory classes on drivers and the extent of their knowledge and understanding should have been assessed before the decision was made.

He was commenting on the announcement by Transport Minister Anthony Loke on April 10 that those applying for a vocational driving licence would no longer need to sit for a theory test. However, candidates would still be required to attend training and pass the practical test before being issued licences.

Law said the theory test will determine whether a commercial vehicle driving candidate understands what he has learnt in class, and that making assumptions is wrong.

“The fundamental concept of a test is to see what the candidate has learnt from the theory class and whether he is fit to be a driver. There is also a need to review the theory and tests.

“If they do not meet the standards, then revise the format so that the candidate’s understanding of the rules and regulations is reflected.”

He opined that a written test is vital. He asked how will an examiner determine the level of knowledge of a candidate just by showing him a video and asking a few questions?

Law said the test must be effective and practical to demonstrate the candidate’s level of understanding.

He claimed that from experience, when a person is told that he does not have to take a test, he will pay less attention on the subject.

“It is dangerous to assume that a candidate understands the theory without having to take a test. The prospective driver could pose a danger to other road users if his knowledge on road safety is lacking.”

Former Road Safety Council member Chris Syer also agreed with Law that abolishing the theory test is not a good idea because the candidate’s level of understanding of road safety will not be known.

He said it is pointless if candidates attend theory classes but do not understand what they are learning.

“How will anyone know the level of their knowledge without having them sit for a test?”

According to Syer, candidates should be given a proper test and training if they are going to drive heavy vehicles.

“Many motorists and motorcyclists lack road manners and respect for other road users, for example by speeding, driving in the wrong direction, beating traffic lights and ignoring pedestrian crossings, to name a few that are happening daily on public roads.

“The lack of enforcement may be blamed for this but it is clear that many motor vehicle users lack simple road courtesies, which they could have learnt in theory classes.”

He added that there would be little need to have policemen on duty to monitor compliance if all drivers were aware of the traffic regulations and adhered to them.

Syer said inconsiderate heavy vehicle drivers are a common occurrence on Malaysian roads.

“It is most important for a driver to pass the theory test before being allowed to take a practical exam.”