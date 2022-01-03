Bad weather: Fishermen urged to be vigilant, postpone activities at sea

SEREMBAN: The public and maritime community especially fishermen have been advised to be vigilant or postpone their activities at sea and along the beach in Negeri Sembilan in view of the current poor weather conditions.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency director Capt (Maritime) Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said this was because the high tide phenomenon is forecast to hit coastal areas of the state until Jan 5.

He said strong north-easterly winds winds and choppy seas with waves of up to 1.5 metres which could pose a danger to small boats are also expected in the waters of Negeri Sembilan.

“Most of the fishermen registered in the state are Class A fishermen who use small boats. However, if the situation is urgent to go to sea, they must always take appropriate safety measures, such as wearing safety jackets and ensuring that their boats are in good condition.

“The must also carry with them the personal locator beacon to facilitate (response) in the case of an emergency and contact the state’s Maritime operations centre at 06-3876730 or 999 which operates 24 hours for immediate assistance,” he told Bernama, here, today.

Haris Fadzillah said the agency was actively conducting patrols around the state’s waters to ensure the safety of the maritime community and the public.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department yesterday issued continuous rain warning at danger, severe and alert levels for Johor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until Tuesday (Jan 4).