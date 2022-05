PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning to residents in six states and Putrajaya to prepare for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds.

The bad weather was expected to last until this afternoon.

Most towns in Kedah and Perak are expected to experience bad weather.

In Selangor, the department identified Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang as the hotspots.

Perlis, Penang and Sarawak will also be affected.