Bad weather warning today for 4 states

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian meteorological department (MetMalaysia) has issued a bad weather alert in two East Coast states as well as in Sabah and Sarawak, warning them to brace for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds.

Several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to experience these weather conditions.

Meanwhile, areas in Sabah, namely Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan and Pitas, will be hit. As for Sarawak, the areas that will also face bad weather are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.