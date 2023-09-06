Badminton camp emerges as hero on last day of 2023 APG

PHNOM PENH: The Badminton Camp was the toast of the country after bagging three gold medals on the last day of the 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) which came to a close here tonight.

In fact, it was the national men’s para pair of Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli-Noor Azwan Noorlan who delivered the 50th gold medal in the WH1-WH2 wheelchair badminton to close the 12 edition of APG with a bang for Malaysia.

The duo defeated Dunmern Junthong-Jakarin Homhual of Thailand, 14-21, 21-17, 21-9, in a 55-minute gruelling encounter at the Badminton Hall, Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Muhammad Ikhwan had earlier garnered the WH1 men’s singles gold followed by Mhd Amin Burhanuddin’s conquest in the SL4- physical disability category.

The achievement also saw Malaysia close its challenge in Cambodia by taking home 50 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze medals.

The country’s achievement in Cambodia can certainly be proud of as the contingent not only met the target but the team also won ‘bonus gold’ to match and exceed the achievements of the previous edition in Solo, Indonesia.

The Malaysian delegation led by 2023 APG chef de mission (CSM) Noor Syahieda Mat Shah, was accompanied by 144 athletes, with 62 of them participating in the biennial games for the first time, had only hope to win 33 gold, 51 silver and 58 bronze.

The presence of new faces who were not awed by the prestigious stage helped to erase the record of 36 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze of the 11th edition in Solo.

In fact, the absence of three Paralympic Games gold medalists, Datuk Mohd Latif Romly (long jump), Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli (shot put) and badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou who did not participate in this year’s biennial games, was ably filled by new faces who boldly take on the challenge for the country.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for tonight, Friday (June 9) at the Morodok Techo Stadium here starting at 4 pm, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen scheduled to attend. -BERNAMA