Badminton world number two Kento Momota out of Indonesia Open

JAKARTA: Badminton world number two Kento Momota bowed out of the Indonesia Open 2022 after losing against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Gemke, currently ranked 13th in the world, beat Japan’s Momota 21-19, 19-21, 21-14 in an 82-minute match at the Istora sporting arena in Jakarta.

“I’m disappointed because I made so many mistakes today,“ said Momota after the match.

“I will do much more practice to get a better result for the next tournament.”

Momota, a former world number one now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, has failed to rediscover his scintillating top form after being badly injured in a career-threatening car crash in January 2020.

He also lost his opening match in the Thailand Open last month and failed to get past the quarter-finals at the prestigious All England championship.

In the other men’s singles matches, world number four Chou Tien-chen from Taiwan defeated Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 22-20, 19-21, 21-12, while Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie won against Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 22-20, 21-8.

In women’s singles, world number two Tai Tzu-ying advanced to the next round after outplaying Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-14, 21-14 in a 30-minute match.

Meanwhile, top seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand also secured a place in the next round after defeating compatriot Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-17, 21-17.-AFP