PETALING JAYA: Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners are questioning the rationale behind the decision to bar them from seeing their patients during the movement control order (MCO).

Malaysian Chinese Medical Association general-secretary

Dr Kong Why Hong said if patients are forced to stop their treatment, it could worsen their condition.

Kong told theSun that while the halt to business activities for TCM practitioners is a matter of concern, the unpredictable condition of their patients, especially those who need regular and consistent care, is more worrying.

Unlike physiotherapists and chiropractors, TCM practitioners are not allowed to see their patients under the latest round of MCO, which was enforced on June 1, and has been extended until June 28.

Kong fears that the situation could worsen for his patients if the MCO is extended further.

“TCM is very important for people who need continuous treatment, such as for post-stroke rehabilitation.

“Difficulties will occur if there is a break in treatment,” he said, adding that the ruling is unfair to both TCM patients and practitioners.

Kong said just like TCM practitioners, chiropractors are also governed by the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act.

“It is baffling that they are allowed to operate but we are not.”

He said like other healthcare providers, TCM practitioners will also ensure the safety of patients by strictly observing the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kong has appealed to the government to allow TCM centres to reopen as soon as possible to prevent delays in treatment for patients.

Jacqueline Wilson, who has been using acupuncture to treat rashes around her joints, wants an assurance that she can receive treatment if her condition deteriorates, an undertaking that her acupuncturist is unable to offer now.

Wilson said TCM centres were allowed to operate during the previous lockdowns.

“When I experienced a decline in my condition, I was able to seek treatment and I am thankful that I recovered,” she said.

Now, she is concerned that if her rashes flare up again, she would have nowhere to go and no one to turn to.

Wilson, who has been relying on acupuncture for the past six years, was initially a sceptic.

“I sought treatment from various doctors but the rashes persisted for six months. Then, my husband suggested I try alternative medicine.”

By then, she had spent thousands of ringgit on modern medicine.

After only two or three visits to a TCM centre, her doctor was able to identify her problem and offered her appropriate treatment.