Bagnaia involved in car crash while over alcohol limit in Ibiza

DUCATI’S Francesco Bagnaia admitted that he drove his car into a ditch in Ibiza while he was over the legal alcohol limit in the early hours of Tuesday.

Bagnaia, last year’s runner-up in the MotoGP championship, is currently on a summer break after the Dutch Grand Prix, with the season set to resume next month at Silverstone.

The Italian rider has endured a frustrating season with four non-finishes but claimed his third victory of the year in Assen last month. The 25-year-old said he was celebrating his race win with friends in Ibiza.

“As I was leaving the disco at 3 am, I was facing a roundabout when I ended up with the front wheels in a ditch without involving other vehicles or people,“ Bagnaia wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CfpFJJoDkJd.

“However, the alcohol test carried out by the police found that the blood alcohol level was higher than what is allowed by Spanish law.

“I am sorry for what happened; I am practically a non-drinker and it was a serious carelessness that should not have happened.

“I apologize to everyone, and I can assure you that I have learned my lesson. Never get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.”

Ducati did not respond to a request for comment.

Bagnaia is currently fourth in the riders’ championship, 66 points behind leader and reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo.