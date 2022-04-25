Bahrain bans single-use plastic bags from Sept 19

MANAMA: Bahrain will ban selling, manufacturing, circulating and importing of single-use plastic bags, which are less than 35 microns in thickness beginning Sept 19.

According to Bahrain news agency (BNA), Industry, Commerce, and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani said the decision is aimed to support environmental protection initiatives and limit the spread of plastic waste.

He highlighted that the ban is in line with the government’s plans of securing an environment that supports sustainability and reduces pollution, BNA reported.

The ban will exclude single-use plastic bags that are more than 35 microns in thickness, single-use plastic bags that are used for medical purposes and bags that are used for exports, he said.

He stressed that the ministry will continue to take measures that contribute to environmental systems protection, calling on the need for everyone's cooperation to move forward in enforcing these efforts to preserve environmental safety.