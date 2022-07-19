Bahrain to train 10,000 children and youth in swimming

MANAMA: Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) and the Bahrain Swimming Association have signed a cooperation agreement to train 10,000 children and youth in the country in swimming within a year in the bid to discover new talents and to equip them with water surviving skills.

According to Bahrain news agency (BNA), this comes as part of BOC’e keenness to adopt various initiatives and programs aimed at improving sports.

The agreement was signed by BOC Secretary-General Faris Al Kooheji, and by the association’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Counselor Dr. Mohammed Mujbe.

“Swimming is considered one of the main Olympic sports, and it is one of the sports encouraged by the Islamic religion along with both shooting and horse riding,” BNA reported Al Kooheji said.

The secretary-general stressed that training children and youth for swimming in a largest number will contribute to discovering a number of talents capable of representing the national teams.

He stressed that this programme will reduce the incidence of drowning among this age group, pointing out that this initiative was implemented in France by training 5,000 children in one year.

“We decided to train 10,000 children and youth in Bahrain, and we see this as a challenge that we are able to achieve,” Al Kooheji said.-Bernama