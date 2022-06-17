Bahrain withdraws from hosting 2023 AFC U-17 Cup

MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain has withdrawn from hosting the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Cup, scheduled to be held next year.

The Kuala Lumpur-based AFC has approved a demand in this regard from the Bahrain Football Association (BFA), reported Bahrain News Agency.

BFA Secretary-General Rashid Al Zoghbi said that the association has withdrawn from hosting the tournament for a number of reasons.

The Asian football governing body will announce the country which will host the event in the coming period.-Bernama