Bakat distributes aid provided by UAE to affected MAF personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Armed Forces Family Welfare Body (Bakat) yesterday presented items donated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel affected by the floods.

The MAF Affairs Division in a statement tonight informed that Bakat had visited 13 houses of personnel affected by the floods around Shah Alam, Klang and Hulu Langat, and also provided moral support to them.

“A total of 700 military personnel affected by the floods received donations in the form of prayer kit packages provided by Bakat, in addition to items donated by the UAE, comprising the ‘telekung’ (women’s prayer garment), Al-Quran, hygiene sets, dry kitchen items, rice, oil, and washing equipment.

“In embracing the concept of the Malaysian Family, Bakat has also provided assistance to several civilian families affected by the floods in Hulu Langat, Kg Bukit Lanchung and Rantau Panjang, Klang,“ read the statement.

The statement added that the aid programme would be continued in Temerloh and Mentakab, Pahang today, with a special focus on personnel at the Batu 3 Camp in Temerloh, who were badly affected by the floods.

The initiative is among Bakat's efforts of ensuring the welfare of the families of MAF staff, as well as helping other members of the community in need.

On Thursday, the UAE had presented the contribution through its ambassador to Malaysia, Khalid Ghanim Alghaith, in a ceremony held at Wisma Perwira ATM.-Bernama