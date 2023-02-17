Bakat donates blankets, towels to Turkiye earthquake victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Family Welfare Body (Bakat) today donated 2,000 blankets and 2,000 towels to earthquake victims in Turkiye.

The Public Affairs Division of the ATM headquarters, in a statement today, said the donation was an initiative of the Bakat Supreme Council chairman Tengku Puteri Seri Teja Pahang Tengku Muhaini Sultan Ahmad Shah, who is also the wife of Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

“The donation is hoped to ease the burden of the victims affected by the natural disaster.

“It is also in line with Bakat’s role in providing welfare services regardless of religion and race and supporting charitable activities, both locally and abroad,” read the statement.

It said the initiative also aims to support the efforts of ATM which has mobilised its medical team and a field hospital in Turkiye.

The donations were presented by staff officer 1 Major Hazfina Hassan to Turkiye’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Emir Salim Yuksel. -Bernama