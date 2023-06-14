Bakery break for special needs group

KUALA LUMPUR: Only after Ethan Javon Jitt, 22, was diagnosed as dyslexic, did his father Sarjit Singh realise the quandary parents of adult special needs children experience in trying to get them employed.

Many parents had approached Sarjit to seek his help to find work for their children, as his son had received training as a mechanic and successfully found a job.

He then decided to help run an existing bakery called Stand Pie Me, which produces an assortment of 200 pies daily, which are sold online in the Klang Valley.

As a social enterprise, Sarjit was initially unsure how to manage and train 11 special needs adults who ranged in age from 21 to 50, all of whom had different disabilities.

“It was not easy. But with the help of Brian Kirby, who is another parent with a differently abled 23-year-old, and Ho Lin Muer, who had spent over 20 years working with people with special needs, we created a disciplined team of workers,” he said.

Sarjit also gave up his job as a flight steward to devote his energy to running the bakery, which is now doing well enough for the special needs adults to receive a salary on top of a disabled workers allowance they receive from the Social Welfare Department.

Although Ethan had successfully built a career, Sarjit said he continued working at the bakery so others could have the opportunity to work in an atmosphere where they fitted in.

“It’s sad that many of these special needs adults have experienced bullying or have been laughed at while employed at other companies.”

Sarjit added that the bakery was founded with a mission to help people with special needs and in 2011, they were doing consignment work to pack straws for a probiotic beverage, boxing takeaway sauces and packing serviettes for a fast food company.

“The payment was low, which meant that the workers too earned little. Soon, we realised they could do much more. If one understands how people with disability function, then anything is possible,” said Sarjit.

For instance, Brian’s son Daniel oversaw the making of the dough in a special room.

“Considering the disabilities the adults have, the quality of the pies that we make each day has remained of high quality.

“Best of all, they are sold out daily. Many turn up at our bakery in Taman Kinrara wanting to buy our pies, but we only accept online orders through our website to prevent wastage,” said Brian.

He added that Daniel, who is diagnosed as mildly autistic, takes his work seriously and would constantly inform Sarjit of the amount of butter and flour that remained each day.

“To some people, this might prove annoying. But not to us, as we are used to such behaviour and continue encouraging and motivating them daily,” said Brian, who is a retired cook.

Selina Pao, whose epileptic son Simon, 28, works at the bakery, expressed gratitude that he has found a place where he is happy to be working.

“Simon worked at other places before, but he faced constant bullying. All children, who grow up to be adults, whether special needs or otherwise, need to be respected. Stand Pie Me is one such place that gives them the respect, confidence and independence they need to grow,” said Pao.

Those keen to order pies from the bakery can visit their website at: https://standpieme.orderla.my/stand