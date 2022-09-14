Balai Seni Maybank reopens with comics art exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has reopened its Balai Seni (art gallery) to the public with a unique Wordless Comics art exhibition celebrating Independence and Nationhood 2022.

Maybank chairman Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa said that the reopening of the gallery was also aimed at promoting artworks of local artists and raising awareness of Malaysia’s rich artistic talents and its numerous forms of art.

“After more than a two-year hiatus, our Balai Seni returns, and we are excited to reconnect with the artists and art lovers from across the country.

“This latest exhibition is very close to our heart as it underlines the importance of independence while showcasing the diversity and creativity of the arts, as well as the joys of appreciating the many iterations and interpretations of fine arts through the lens of young and emerging local artists,” he said in a statement.

The art exhibition will open from 10 am to 5 pm (Monday to Friday) and from 11 am to 4 pm (Saturday) until Sept 30, 2022, and admission to the gallery on the first floor of Menara Maybank is free.-Bernama