Bali hit by 5.2 magnitude earthquake

JAKARTA: A moderate undersea earthquake measuring magnitude 5.2 struck near Bali on Tuesday. No tsunami alert was issued.

Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG) said the quake’s epicentre was located at coordinates 8.16 south latitude and 115.62 east longitude in the Bali Sea.

The quake at around 5.38 pm local time jolted an area located around 23km northeast of Karangasem district at a depth of 10km, BMKG said in a note.

Local media reported that the quake jolted residents in Selumbung village, sub-district Manggis.

The tremors lasting several seconds were also felt in Mataram, Lombok, Tabanan, Kuta, Buleleng, and neighbouring areas.

No injuries or property damage have been reported so far.-Bernama