Balik kampung bus operators hit by shortage of drivers

PETALING JAYA: A total of 4,700 express buses are ready to ferry over 140,000 passengers to destinations nationwide for their balik kampung trips during the Hari Raya period. However, the plan has hit a snag as operators face a shortage of drivers.

Pan Malaysian Bus Operators Association president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali said there had always been a shortage of bus drivers, but the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic had many of them swapping jobs to work in logistics and food delivery sectors.

In September, Ashfar estimated that close to 80% of about 3,000 drivers industry-wide had quit since the first movement control order and some had taken up other jobs to earn a living.

“The shortage of bus drivers is a constant struggle that we have had to face for a long time. Some drivers had switched jobs or retired, while others migrated to work in a neighbouring country. Finding replacements is difficult as potential candidates could not afford the high cost of entry (about RM5,000) to qualify as a bus or lorry driver,” he said.

Ashfar added that despite repeated appeals over several years to the Transport and Human Resources ministries to help resolve the shortage, no action had been taken to alleviate the problem.

“We asked the government to come up with a scheme to provide free training so that there would be an adequate number of bus and lorry drivers to overcome the shortage in the industry.

“With more qualified drivers, we can have a better selection and remove the bad ones who are careless and cause traffic accidents.”

He said as Hari Raya will fall in early May, bus operators have reorganised their schedules to increase trips to popular destinations while providing adequate trips to less popular places.

He urged passengers to comply with standard operating procedures throughout their journey and arrive 30 minutes before departure time.

Ashfar said ticket prices for popular Hari Raya destinations such as Kota Baru now costs RM57, Kuala Terengganu RM66, Kuantan RM30, Penang RM49 and Alor Star RM55.

He said many bus companies had started selling tickets three weeks ago.

“Ahead of Hari Raya, a surcharge of 10% will be implemented on ticket prices from April 29 to May 8 to compensate staff who work during the holidays, since they have to forego celebrating with their families,” he said.