Baling floods caused losses amounting to RM28 mln: Kedah MB

ALOR SETAR: The floods that hit the Baling district here on July 4 have resulted in losses estimated at RM28 million, said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix).

He said the losses involved the destruction of houses, premises, infrastructures, vehicles and other properties.

“The estimate from the first flood incident (July 4) was carried out by the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) Committee set up by the Baling District Office. A total of 80 census takers were appointed to go to every home to assess their losses.

“The census is based on over 900 police reports made in connection with the incident. As for the second flood incident at the end of July (July 28), we have yet to receive the total losses incurred by the residents,” he said after attending the executive council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

In the July 4 deluge, a total of 41 areas were affected and claimed three lives, including that of a 23-year-old pregnant woman.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the process of land reclamation to transfer 17 houses in the ‘yellow zone’ along Sungai Kupang had begun.

“We have started the land reclamation process to build 17 new houses in Kampung Seniyek for residents living in the yellow zone and we hope to complete it as soon as possible because we know they are worried each time it pours,” he said

He added that when the area was inundated a third time on Sept 6, the Bailey Bridge was damaged due to garbage and wood stuck under the bridge.

He said the state government had instructed the Public Works Department to expedite work to repair the bridge, adding that it had been raised by one metre (m) from its original position as it was found to be too low to prevent garbage and wood from being stuck, thus disrupting the water flow.

“Work to raise the bridge was completed in four days and residents were able to use it again last Sunday (Sept 11). I hope that the unpredictable weather condition will not cause any more floods and efforts are being undertaken by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to dredge the river and strengthen the riverbank,” he said. -Bernama