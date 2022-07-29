Baling records increase in flood evacuees this morning

BALING: The number of victims who were evacuated due to the floods in Mukim Kupang yesterday increased to 58 people this morning.

Baling Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy officer Lieutenant Dzulhaidy Mohd Khalil said the victims, involving 19 families are from Kampung Padang Empang.

“They are being accommodated at the relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Padang Empang which was opened at 9 pm yesterday,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the heavy rain for about 3 hours since 2 pm yesterday had caused the water from Sungai Kupang to spill its banks and overflowed to the low-lying residential areas.

“The continuous rain caused the river water to rise. Even the Bailey bridge in Kampung Iboi was closed to all vehicles last night,“ he said. — Bernama