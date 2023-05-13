BAM asks Choong Hann to check slide among singles players

KUALA LUMPUR: Concerned over the dip in form of national players, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has asked national singles coaching director Wong Choong Hann to find ways to strengthen the singles department.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria did not hide his disappointment when he said the performances of the men’s and women’s singles players had been dropping since last November.

“It’s true the singles squad have not been doing well (after BAM let go of Academy Badminton Malaysia, ABM). At the meeting earlier, Council Members stated their disappointment with the singles department led by Choong Hann.

“Therefore, we want Choong Hann to review the situation in the department to see how the players can regain their form. So, he (Choong Hann) has to inform us on his next course of action,” he told reporters after BAM’s 78th general meeting at ABM in Bukit Kiara here today.

Mohamad Norza said BAM was focusing on its role as the parent body for national badminton while ABM, as a high-performance centre, would be fully managed by professionals.

“In 2022, we won BATC (Asian Mixed Team Championships) in February while the Uber Cup squad qualified on merit. On Aug 28, we produced world champions through Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

“Then, we won the French Open women’s doubles title through Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah in October, apart from clinching the mixed team gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza said the BAM Council had accepted the resignation of ABM chief executive officer Michelle Chai effective today.

“The Council Members accepted the decision made regarding Michelle’s resignation. However, she will help the management to find the best candidate for the CEO post.

“Michelle performed her job well since assuming the post but the next CEO should have a badminton background and a reputation of handling individuals with legendary status,” he said.

On May 9, Michelle tendered her resignation as CEO following the Malaysian women squad’s humiliating loss to the Philippines in the team event of the SEA Games in Phnom Penh- Bernama