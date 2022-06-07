BAM: Junior Elite Tour best platform for unearthing young talents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is hopeful that the 2021 Junior Elite Tour (J.E.T) badminton championship will continue to unearth talents who can be groomed into world beaters.

BAM vice-president Datuk Seri Khairuddin Samad said the championship had produced players like former All England champion Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong.

“For sure, this J.E.T is a good platform for the Petronas Badminton Academy of Malaysia.

“I hope this J.E.T will be a platform for the country’s young players to give their best in every match after waiting for more than two years to play in a competitive tournament,” he said in a statement today.

The second round of J.E.T beginning June 8 will involve 14 states split into Groups A, B and C.

Group A has Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Kelantan; Group B has Putrajaya, Penang, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Johor; and Group C comprises Sabah, Perlis, Kedah, Terengganu and Sarawak.

The hosts for the respective groups are Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Kedah.

Johor emerged overall champions in round one of J.E.T, which was held in the middle of May involving under-12, under-14 and under-16 boys and girls.-Bernama