Bandar Kuching MP, SUPP president the focus of attention in Batu Kawah

KUCHING: The presence of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian(pix) and Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen of DAP at the nomination centre at the Padawan Municipal Council Hall here has caught the attention of many parties.

Both these political figures will contest the Batu Kawah State Legislative Assembly seats at the 12th Sarawak state election.

Dr Sim, who is defending the Batu Kawah state seat, was seen entering the nomination centre at 9 am sharp, while Dr Yii went in at 9.04 am.

Meanwhile, Parti Bumi Kenyalan (PBK) candidate Chai Kueh Khun was seen entering the hall at 9.06 am.

At the 11th state election, Dr Sim obtained 6,414 votes to defeat DAP’s Christina Chiew Wang See by a majority of 2,085 votes, and Independent candidate Liu Thina Leong.-Bernama