Bandar Tiram An Nur Mosque inspired by Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque architecture

JOHOR BAHRU: The Bandar Tiram An-Nur Mosque which will be built in December at a cost of RM12 million is inspired by the architectural design of the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque here.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said the mosque, which would be built on a 0.79 hectare- site, is expected to be fully completed in 2024 and is capable of accommodating 1,500 congregants at any one time.

He said the construction and design of the mosque received the consent of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

“I understand that in terms of the design, it was the Johor Sultan’s idea that the architecture is a reflection or almost similar to the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, that's why it is costly.

“However, I am confident that it would be of great benefit to the people in Bandar Tiram, the community here is very lucky and this would not have been possible without the assistance of the federal government’s contribution of RM5 million from the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU),“ he said at the launch of the fund raising and groundbreaking ceremony of the Bandar Tiram An-Nur Mosque here today.

Also present were Johor Corporation (JCorp) president and chief executive officer Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid and Johor State mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad

Meanwhile, Syed Mohamed said JCorp through Waqaf An-Nur Corporation Berhad, was given the responsibility to build the mosque and Johor Land Berhad as the real estate and infrastructure development agent for JCorp was appointed to manage the project.

He said the construction of the mosque was from funds and contributions from the ICU, the Prime Minister's Department, JCorp group of companies such as Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd, Johor Land Bhd, Waqaf An-Nur, Bandar Tiram Residents' Committee, the public and local mosques.

“The construction of this mosque is important and is regraded as a communal responsibility of Waqaf An-Nur to the community,” said Syed Mohamed who is also Waqaf An-Nur’s chairman.-Bernama