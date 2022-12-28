Bangladesh’s first-ever metro opens in capital

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s first-ever metro began commercial operations Wednesday, setting a milestone in the country’s transportation history.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT Line)-6 of the metro rail from the capital Dhaka’s Uttara to Agargaon area at a function in the city, reported Xinhua.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Hasina said another feather was added to the crown of Bangalee’s pride and Bangladesh’s development with the opening of the country’s first-ever metro rail.

“One more feather after the Padma Bridge was added to the journey of Bangladesh’s development with inaugurating the metro rail,“ she said.

In a message, Hasina had earlier said metro rail is a unique milestone in Bangladesh’s city mass transport system.

The inauguration of MRT Line-6, or Bangladesh’s first metro rail, is a long-awaited dream of the people of Dhaka city, she said.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, a Bangladeshi state-owned enterprise, is behind the 20.1-km metro, with work being carried out by Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Indian and Bangladesh companies.

Bangladesh borrowed funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency to finance the metro rail project in stages.

A joint venture between China’s Sinohydro Corporation Limited, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned PowerChina, and Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, a Thai company, had been building the main depot for the MRT Line-6 in Dhaka since 2017 at a cost of about US$180 million.

The metro will eventually cover large parts of the city. The first train made a trial run in August on a section of the line with 16 elevated stations.-Bernama