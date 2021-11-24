Bangladesh's first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine gets clearance for human trial

DHAKA: Bangladesh's first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine has obtained ethical clearance for a human trial.

The Bangavax vaccine, developed by local pharmaceutical company Globe Biotech, on Tuesday received the clearance from Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) after the council reviewed all the documents on animal trials, according to Xinhua.

“We’ve got ethical clearance from BMRC for a human trial on up to 64 healthy adult participants,“ Mohammad Mohiuddin, a senior official at Globe Biotech, told journalists.

He said the BMRC has informed the company that it will be given clearance for widespread use if its phase-2 and phase-3 trials show the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

Globe Biotech applied for approval for a human trial on Nov 1, saying its vaccine has yielded “good results” in trials on monkeys.

The vaccine can reportedly be stored at a temperature of 4 degrees Celsius for one month and of -20 degrees Celsius for up to six months.-Bernama